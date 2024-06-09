photos-verdun-le-tournoi-de-basket-3x3-open-plus-continue-ce-dimanche

Verdun Basketball Tournament Continues This Sunday

The basketball tournament in Verdun, known as the 3×3 Open Plus, will continue this Sunday with exciting matches and fierce competition. The event has been a popular attraction for basketball fans and players alike, showcasing talent and teamwork on the court.

As the tournament progresses, teams are giving their all to secure victories and advance to the next rounds. With intense matchups and skilled players, the 3×3 Open Plus is a must-see event for sports enthusiasts in the area.

One of the highlights of the tournament is the competitive spirit among the teams, each vying for the top spot and the coveted title of champions. Fans have been showing their support, cheering on their favorite teams and players throughout the games.

In addition to the on-court action, the tournament also features off-court activities and entertainment for attendees of all ages. From food stalls to merchandise booths, there is something for everyone to enjoy while watching the games unfold.

Don’t miss out on the excitement of the Verdun 3×3 Open Plus basketball tournament this Sunday. Stay tuned for more updates and results as the competition heats up and the teams battle it out for glory on the court.

