Arnold Robin Presents His 24 Hours of Le Mans Car at Sillé Market

In a captivating event on Wednesday, June 5, Arnold Robin met with the locals in Sillé-le-Guillaume. Let’s take a look back at this exchange through images.

Arnold Robin, the pilot, engaged with the residents of Sillé-le-Guillaume on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, along with the Department of Sarthe. The event took place at the Place de la République between 10 am and 12 pm. The pilot, who lives nearby, was accompanied by his famous Lexus RC F LMGT3. « It has 500 horsepower and weighs 1.3 tons, » answered Arnold Robin to a question from a local.

Looking back at his journey, from 2017 to 2024, he has had a remarkable career, being the French champion in 2019, finishing 5th in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2021, and becoming the European Champion in 2023. « I will be able to participate in the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans, it will be the 3rd time I participate. Many things can happen there, » he mentioned.

Both young and old residents of Sarthe were present at the event. The pilot shared his journey, answered questions, took photos, and signed autographs. « It’s strange to see a real pilot, » exclaimed a child to her father. Gérard Galpin, the mayor of Pays de Sillé, also expressed his pride, stating, « It’s a great source of pride for Sarthe, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and now we have a pilot in Sillé. »

