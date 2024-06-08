Qualifs CdM 2026: Morocco Secures Victory in Pain, Ivory Coast Continues Winning Streak

In the wake of Guinea, Ghana, Benin, and Egypt’s triumphs combined with Senegal’s draw, the African zone qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup continued on Friday with three more matches on the schedule, including an enticing clash between Morocco and Zambia. Leading Group E thanks to a victory in their first match of this campaign, the Moroccan selection aimed to follow up with another win to erase the bitter disappointment of the Africa Cup of Nations. Driven by their individual talents, the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists took control of the game. Caught off guard by En-Nesyri, Sunzu committed a foul in the box by pushing the Sevilla forward, leading to a penalty converted at the last moment by Ziyech just 5 minutes into the game.

Ideally starting strong, Regragui’s players pushed to secure their lead before easing off slightly in the latter part of the first half. While the Chipolopolo team showed signs of resistance, Bounou ensured to maintain his team’s advantage. Forced to step up in the second half, Avram Grant’s team struggled, facing significant challenges in implementing their game plan. After being ineffective in the final third for most of the match, the Moroccans doubled their lead following a great play by Brahim Díaz, culminating in Ben Seghir scoring his first goal for the national team. Although Chilufya took advantage of Morocco’s defensive mistakes to bring back some suspense, the Atlas Lions held on until the end to secure all three points. With their second consecutive win, Morocco distances itself from Zambia.

Ivory Coast Shows Strength, Nigeria Faces Challenges

As the reigning African champions, Ivory Coast faced Gabon at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, a crucial meeting for two teams tied in Group F. Unbeaten since Emerse Faé took over from Jean-Louis Gasset, the Elephants aimed to extend their unbeaten run against the Panthers, who welcomed back Aubameyang. Despite facing a tough opponent, the most prolific attack in Africa (11 goals in 2 matches) responded well, exemplified by Fofana’s clear strike from outside the box to put Ivory Coast in the lead. Dominant throughout, Ivory Coast controlled the game in the second half to secure a narrow 1-0 victory and strengthen their position at the top of the qualifiers. Meanwhile, Gabon remains under threat from Kenya and Burundi.

Finally, the spotlight shifted to Uyo for the clash between Nigeria and South Africa. An intriguing and unpredictable fixture as both African nations aimed to lead Group C, currently held by Lesotho, who defeated Zimbabwe earlier in the day. While Nigeria entered as favorites, Hugo Broos’ men defied expectations with Zwane scoring a brilliant solo goal. Early in the second half, young Dele-Bashiru responded to South Africa’s opener, allowing Nigeria to salvage a draw in the absence of their star striker Osimhen. Finidi George’s team sits in fifth place, just one point behind their opponents and two points behind second-placed Rwanda.

