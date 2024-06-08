Former PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas faces complaint from former employee for hidden work

In a shocking development, former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas is set to face a complaint for hidden work from a former employee. According to BFMTV, a man is expected to file a complaint on Wednesday, June 5th against the Costa Rican goalkeeper for engaging in hidden work. The former employee alleges that he worked for nearly two years as a handyman without a formal contract and under very peculiar conditions.

Keylor Navas, aged 37, bid farewell to PSG last May after a five-year spell at the club. However, his association with France is far from over. BFMTV reports that a complaint for hidden work is to be lodged against the Costa Rican goalkeeper at the Versailles prosecutor’s office by a man claiming to be one of his former employees.

The plaintiff worked for 20 months for Keylor Navas as an assistant and handyman starting from September 2019. Navas required his employee to be armed at all times out of fear for his security. The man claims to have worked a minimum of 60 hours per week for a monthly salary of €3,200 paid in cash, without any prior employment declaration, tax declaration, or payslip.

« There was no official job title, it was all verbal, » he told BFMTV. He was lodged in a damp, windowless basement room. A video recorded by him captures a conversation with Keylor Navas where he requests to formalize his employment situation. « We don’t abide by French laws here, » responded the former Real Madrid player. « No French contract, I pay you in cash, we work by my rules. »

The ex-employee asserts that Keylor Navas had promised to establish a work contract but never did so. He explains that his hiring was contingent upon being armed – he held a shooting license – and leaving a pump-action shotgun, a category C weapon, at Navas’ residence. Navas would occasionally use this weapon in his garden, sometimes even at night. The employee and another were equipped with rubber bullet pistols, which they had to carry at all times.

« We are on the brink of criminal law with acts that, in my opinion, border on modern slavery, » stated Me Yassine Yakouti, the victim’s lawyer. « Even if you are a football star, you do not have the right to disregard all rules. »

This troubling situation has raised serious concerns and questions about the treatment of employees by high-profile individuals. The legal implications of this case are yet to unfold, but it serves as a reminder that no one is above the law.