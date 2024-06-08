New Insights into the World of Professional Sports by Rugby Player Ferdinand Dréno

In a captivating event set to take place on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, the Arzal library in Morbihan will be hosting a screening of the documentary « Behind the Scenes of High-Level Sports. » This exclusive showcase will feature Ferdinand Dréno, a professional rugby player at US Carcassonne XV, who will be sharing his firsthand experiences with the audience.

Ferdinand Dréno’s journey into the world of sports began at a young age on the fields of Arzal, where he played football alongside his childhood friend, Mattéo Desjeux (currently a member of the Vannes rugby club). Together, they embarked on a path that would ultimately lead them to the pinnacle of professional sports.

As Dréno takes center stage at the Arzal library, attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into the dedication, challenges, and rewards of pursuing a career in high-level sports. From grueling training sessions to exhilarating game days, Dréno’s narrative promises to offer a glimpse into the intense world of professional athletics.

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to delve into the inner workings of the sporting realm with one of its esteemed participants. Join us at the Arzal library on June 12th for an unforgettable evening of sports revelations.

