Swiss Progress in Gender Equality Ranking, Still Far from Top 10

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Gender Equality Index, Switzerland has moved back into the top 20 best countries for gender equality. The ranking is based on four criteria: economic participation, political empowerment, access to health, and access to education. At the current global pace, it will still take 134 years to achieve gender parity.

