Portugal vs Ireland: When and Where to Watch?

Three days after their defeat against Croatia (1-2), Portugal is wrapping up their preparation for Euro 2024 with a match against Ireland, who, despite not qualifying for the European Championship, are coming off a strong victory against Hungary (2-1). Just like their previous two encounters, Seleção will be playing at home, this time at the Estadio Municipal de Aveiro. The kick-off is set for 8:45 PM.

During a press conference on Monday, Roberto Martinez announced the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe, and Rúben Neves, who will play in the match, although it is unclear if they will start as titular players. There are no injuries within the Portuguese squad, which is now at full strength. In France, the match can be watched live and without a split screen on the channel L’Equipe (channel 21).

After this final preparation match, the Portugal team will head to Harsewinkel, in the Detmold district, to join their base camp for the duration of the European Championship. Fans will have to wait until June 18th to see Bruno Fernandes and his teammates play their first match against the Czech Republic.