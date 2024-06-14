Portugal’s national football team wrapped up their preparations for Euro 2024 with a convincing 3-0 victory over Ireland. The team, led by Roberto Martinez, bounced back from their previous defeat against Croatia with a strong performance in Aveiro.

Star player Cristiano Ronaldo was in fine form, scoring a brace with goals in the 50th and 60th minutes, assisted by Neves and Diogo Jota respectively. Joao Felix also found the back of the net in the 18th minute, contributing to the team’s comprehensive win.

In an interview with UEFA earlier in the week, Ronaldo expressed his happiness and privilege to be part of the team’s Euro campaign. He emphasized the importance of the fans’ support, both in the stadium and watching from home. Ronaldo, who will be participating in his 6th Euro tournament, is determined to help Portugal achieve their ultimate goal of winning the championship.

Looking ahead, the Portuguese team has their sights set on the final victory in the upcoming tournament. Ronaldo’s leadership and goal-scoring prowess will be key for the team as they aim to make a strong impact in Euro 2024. The unwavering support of the fans, both in the stadium and watching from afar, will play a crucial role in boosting the team’s morale and performance on the field.

As the countdown to Euro 2024 begins, Portugal is gearing up for an exciting and competitive tournament. With Ronaldo leading the charge, the team is poised to make a strong statement and compete against the best teams in Europe. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage as the Euro tournament kicks off next month.