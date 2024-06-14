The meeting is warm. At least, that’s what comes through in the video posted by the Algerian presidency. On Thursday, June 13, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune welcomes his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at his residence on the sidelines of the G7 in Bari, Italy. « I’m so happy to see you! » Macron exclaims as he embraces Tebboune, before walking hand in hand for a few steps. This more than cordial atmosphere contrasts with the seriousness of the moment in France with the dissolution of the National Assembly and the possible repercussions of the political earthquake on the strained bilateral relationship between Paris and Algiers.

The dissolution « has placed the National Rally, the party that won the European elections on June 9, at the gates of Matignon, » notes the website All About …