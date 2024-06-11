nouveau-nom-de-jeu-dragon-age-the-veilguard

New Title: Revealed: Dragon Age’s Latest Game Title, The Veilguard

The development of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which began in 2015, was recapped in 2022. Last year, in 2023, the game was supposed to be finished and in post-production. Since then, there hasn’t been much news until today.

A statement from Bioware first announces that the game’s title, which was difficult to remember, has changed to Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Additionally, on Tuesday, June 11 at 5 pm, we will get a first look at the gameplay. It confirms once again that the game will be entirely solo, with seven companions each with their own story accompanying us.