Nigeria vs South Africa: Free Streaming, TV Channel, and Lineups

The Nigeria and South Africa national football teams will face off this Friday in the World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign at 9:00 PM. Here are all the essential details about this match.

Having been finalists and third-placed in the last Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria and South Africa will meet for an interesting and uncertain encounter between two African nations in good form. The Super Eagles approach the game as favorites, despite missing their striker Victor Osimhen due to injury. However, under the guidance of Hugo Broos, South Africa, with a well-oiled team, have the potential to defy the odds.

Expected Lineups:

Nigeria: Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Tanimu, Bassey; Ndidi, Onyedika; Lookman, Iwobi, Chukwueze; Boniface

South Africa: Williams; Mobbie, Mvala, Ngezana, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole; Tau, Zwane; Appollis; Rayners

Where to Watch:

The match between Nigeria and South Africa will be broadcasted on L’Equipe Live Foot, the new platform of L’Equipe Channel, this Friday starting at 9:00 PM. It will also be available for streaming on the group’s website, lequipe.fr.