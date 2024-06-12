Young talent Lamine Yamal, aged 16, has caught the attention of FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, making him one of the upcoming stars to watch in the next Euro tournament. In a recent interview with As, the winger shared his thoughts on various topics. When discussing video games, he revealed that he prefers to put his duo with Nico Williams on the field rather than the French team’s tandem.

« When I play FIFA, I choose Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal as my wingers over Dembelé and Mbappé, » said Lamine Yamal, setting the stage for some friendly competition before the start of the tournament.

Yamal’s statement has sparked excitement among fans as they eagerly anticipate his performance on the big stage. With his skills and potential, all eyes will be on him during the Euro tournament. Stay tuned for more updates on this rising star.