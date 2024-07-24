Julian Alaphilippe is gearing up for the upcoming Olympics in Paris by competing in the Tour de République Tchèque from July 25 to 28. The French cyclist will be representing Soudal-Quick Step in this race before joining his fellow French teammates, including Christophe Laporte, Kévin Vauquelin, and Valentin Madouas, for the Olympic road race on August 3, 2024.

As one of the few favorites who did not participate in the Tour de France, Alaphilippe sees the Tour de République Tchèque as his final opportunity to fine-tune his form before the Olympics. His recent success at the Tour de Slovaquie, where he won a stage and finished second overall, has raised expectations for his performance in the upcoming race.

Despite his contract with Soudal-Quick Step coming to an end, Alaphilippe is looking to extend his partnership with the team. His participation in the Tour de République Tchèque will not only serve as preparation for the Olympics but also as a platform to showcase his abilities and negotiate a potential contract extension.

The French road cycling team is expected to make a strong impression at the Paris Olympics, with Alaphilippe leading the charge. His decision to compete in the Tour de République Tchèque demonstrates his commitment to representing France at the highest level of competition and his dedication to achieving success on the global stage.

As Alaphilippe gears up for his final race before the Olympics, cycling fans around the world will be watching closely to see if he can replicate his past successes and secure another victory in the Tour de République Tchèque. Stay tuned for updates on Alaphilippe’s performance and his future plans in the world of professional cycling.