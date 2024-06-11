Lausanne HC Faces Setback as Star Defender Lawrence Pilut Sidelined for Months

Published on June 10, 2024, 12:58

Lausanne HC has been dealt a major blow as their star defender, Lawrence Pilut, will be out of action for several months. The 28-year-old Swedish player tore his Achilles tendon during a training session in Sweden and is expected to miss between 7 and 9 months of competition. The club is now on the lookout for a replacement.

Pilut’s absence will leave a gap in Lausanne HC’s defensive lineup. In the 2023-2024 season, he was one of the few players to participate in all matches for the Lions, playing 52 games in the regular season and 19 in the playoffs. In addition to his defensive contributions, Pilut was also a key player in the team’s offensive strategy, finishing the season with 33 points (9 goals and 24 assists) in 71 appearances.

To fill the void left by Pilut, Lausanne HC has already announced that they are actively pursuing foreign defensemen in the market.

The Swiss club is experiencing a tumultuous off-season, having to address the departure of Christian Djoos back to Sweden and the signing of Czech player David Sklenicka as a replacement. Additionally, their top goalkeeper, Connor Hughes, has left Lausanne HC to join the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL.