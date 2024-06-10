Elio Di Rupo (PS) Makes Mistake While Voting and Tears His Ballot: ‘I Had the Wrong Glasses On’

In a surprising turn of events, Elio Di Rupo (PS) made a voting mistake while casting his ballot on Sunday at the Town Hall of Mons. The socialist candidate for Europe arrived at the Mayor’s Garden accompanied by former Belgian judoka Anne-Sophie Jura (PS).

Di Rupo had to request a duplicate of his voting convocation that he had not received. « I am not the only one in this situation, there have been distribution problems, » the former mayor of Mons stated. At one point, Di Rupo stepped out of the voting booth to request a new ballot for the Chamber. « I had the wrong glasses on and with so many candidates, I made a mistake, » the Montois admitted, having to return his incorrect ballot to the bureau president who stamped it.

Before returning it, Di Rupo made sure to tear the part of his mistaken vote on the ballot. « What we must remember is that voting is a democratic exercise that does not exist in all countries around the world, » the socialist candidate remarked after leaving the polling station. Following his vote in Mons, Elio Di Rupo was planning to engage in a workout session at a local gym with Anne-Sophie Jura.

Overall, this incident highlights the importance of attention to detail when exercising one's democratic right to vote.

