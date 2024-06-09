Botola Pro D2 « Inwi » (29e journée): Results and Standings
The 29th day of the Botola Pro D2 « Inwi » football league took place this Saturday. CODM, leading with 58 points, 7 points ahead of its closest competitor, Difaa Hassani d’El Jadida (DHJ), is guaranteed promotion to D1. In the 29th day, the Meknes team defeated Jeunesse El Massira 3-0.
Here are the results and standings of this penultimate day of Botola D2:
Results
– Jeunesse Benguerir 0 – 0 Olympique Khouribga
– USM Oujda 1 – 0 Widad Fès
– AS Salé 2 – 1 Raja Béni Mellal
– Difaa El Jadida 0 – 0 Kawkab Marrakech
– Rapide Oued Zem 0 – 1 Olympique Dcheira
– COD Meknès 3 – 0 Jeunesse El Massira
– Ittifaq Marrakech 0 – 0 Racing Casablanca
– Chabab Atlas Khénifra 1 – 3 Stade Marocain
Standings:
1- COD Meknès 58 points in 29 matches (Promoted to D1)
2- Difaa El Jadida 51 points in 29 matches
3- USM Oujda 49 points in 29 matches
4- Kawkab Marrakech 48 points in 29 matches
5- Stade Marocain 46 points in 29 matches
6- Raja Béni Mellal 41 points in 29 matches
7- Olympique Dcheira 39 points in 29 matches
8- Chabab Atlas Khénifra 36 points in 29 matches
9- Olympique Khouribga 36 points in 29 matches
10- Chabab Ben Guérir 35 points in 29 matches
11- Rapide Oued Zem 35 points in 29 matches
12- Jeunesse El Massira 34 points in 29 matches
13- Racing Casablanca 31 points in 29 matches
14- Ittifaq Marrakech 27 points in 29 matches
15- Widad Fès 26 points in 29 matches
16- AS Salé 24 points in 29 matches
Follow the latest news from Hespress on WhatsApp.
Newsletter
Subscribe to receive the latest news.