Botola Pro D2 « Inwi » (29e journée): Results and Standings

The 29th day of the Botola Pro D2 « Inwi » football league took place this Saturday. CODM, leading with 58 points, 7 points ahead of its closest competitor, Difaa Hassani d’El Jadida (DHJ), is guaranteed promotion to D1. In the 29th day, the Meknes team defeated Jeunesse El Massira 3-0.

Here are the results and standings of this penultimate day of Botola D2:

Results

– Jeunesse Benguerir 0 – 0 Olympique Khouribga

– USM Oujda 1 – 0 Widad Fès

– AS Salé 2 – 1 Raja Béni Mellal

– Difaa El Jadida 0 – 0 Kawkab Marrakech

– Rapide Oued Zem 0 – 1 Olympique Dcheira

– COD Meknès 3 – 0 Jeunesse El Massira

– Ittifaq Marrakech 0 – 0 Racing Casablanca

– Chabab Atlas Khénifra 1 – 3 Stade Marocain

Standings:

1- COD Meknès 58 points in 29 matches (Promoted to D1)

2- Difaa El Jadida 51 points in 29 matches

3- USM Oujda 49 points in 29 matches

4- Kawkab Marrakech 48 points in 29 matches

5- Stade Marocain 46 points in 29 matches

6- Raja Béni Mellal 41 points in 29 matches

7- Olympique Dcheira 39 points in 29 matches

8- Chabab Atlas Khénifra 36 points in 29 matches

9- Olympique Khouribga 36 points in 29 matches

10- Chabab Ben Guérir 35 points in 29 matches

11- Rapide Oued Zem 35 points in 29 matches

12- Jeunesse El Massira 34 points in 29 matches

13- Racing Casablanca 31 points in 29 matches

14- Ittifaq Marrakech 27 points in 29 matches

15- Widad Fès 26 points in 29 matches

16- AS Salé 24 points in 29 matches

Follow the latest news from Hespress on WhatsApp.

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive the latest news.