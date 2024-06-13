The atmosphere at the World Padel Championship at the Arkéa Arena in Bordeaux is electrifying. While countries like Spain and Argentina dominate the sport, the French players are holding their own. With only a few French players in the top rankings, the support from the home crowd is undeniable.

The French duo of Alix Collombon and Lea Godallier, along with Carla Touly and Jessica Ginier Barbier, showcased their skills on the court against tough Spanish opponents. Despite a close match that ended in a tie-break, the French players displayed determination and talent.

The chants of « Allez les Bleues! » echoed throughout the arena, showing unwavering support for the French players. The spectators, including children, added to the excitement of the event with their enthusiastic cheers.

The captain of the French women’s team, Robin Haziza, expressed his frustration at the close loss but also praised the team’s performance. The competitive spirit and passion of the French players were evident on the court.

The popularity of padel as a spectator sport was evident at the Arkéa Arena, with the organizers creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere. The music and the sound of the balls and rackets added to the overall experience for the fans.

Exclusive padel player Edouard Dehlinger shared his insights on the skill and technique of the players, particularly highlighting the talent of top-ranked players like Fernando Belasteguin and Juan Tello. The level of play and athleticism in padel impressed Dehlinger, emphasizing the unique aspects of the sport.

Overall, the World Padel Championship in Bordeaux provided a thrilling and unforgettable experience for players and spectators alike. The event showcased the growing popularity of padel as a competitive and entertaining sport, with French players making their mark on the international stage.