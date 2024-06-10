Emilia Clarke Opens Up About Her Brain Aneurysms During « Game of Thrones » Filming

Emilia Clarke, the British actress known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, recently shared her experience of suffering two brain aneurysms while filming the hit series. In an interview with Big Issue, the 37-year-old actress discussed the challenges of returning to work after such a traumatic experience and her fears of losing her job due to her health issues.

Clarke’s first brain aneurysm occurred in 2011, between filming the first two seasons of Game of Thrones, when she was 24 years old. The second aneurysm happened two years later. She founded the charity SameYou in 2019 with her mother to help individuals recovering from brain injuries, and their efforts earned them the title of Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) awarded by Prince William in February.

The actress emphasized the impact of chronic illness on one’s confidence and sense of purpose, stating that it can be a lonely and degrading experience. Despite the challenges she faced, Clarke has continued her acting career, appearing in films such as Last Christmas, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and upcoming projects like McCarthy and An Ideal Wife.