The Main Square Festival is starting in a month from July 4th to 7th at the Arras Citadel. To accommodate the high attendance, SNCF has introduced discounted tickets in the Hauts-de-France region. Ticket prices range from 2, 5, 10, 15, or 20 € depending on the distance traveled. Since the final concerts end late at night, six special trains are set up on the Arras, Douai, Lille line. In total, the National Railway Company is selling 4,000 tickets for the Main Square Festival, including 3 and 4-day passes.

The same scheme applies to other festivals in the Hauts-de-France region. Additionally, it is possible to purchase one of the 2,000 discounted tickets to attend the En Nord Beat festival in Bailleul from June 28th to 30th. Finally, one-euro tickets will be available starting on June 25th to attend the Nuits Secrètes in Aulnoye-Aymeries on the weekend of July 12th!

All offers and schedules can be found on the SNCF website. Here’s a reminder of the Main Square Festival lineup in Arras: Thursday, July 4th: Patrice, Louis Tomlinson, Sean Paul, Placebo, Vladimir Cauchemar…Friday, July 5th: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Nothing But Thieves, Ninho, Bring Me The Horizon, Armin Van Buuren…Saturday, July 6th: The Snuts, Zara Larsson, Deluxe, Sam Smith, Justice…Sunday, July 7th: Christone « Kingfish » Ingram, Bombay Bicicle Club, Tom Odell, Avril Lavigne, Lenny Kravitz…

With these affordable train tickets and exciting festival lineups, music lovers in the Hauts-de-France region have plenty of options to enjoy live music this summer. Don’t miss out on these great deals and amazing performances!