Natalie Portman: Is Her Passionate Red Dress the Perfect « Revenge Dress »?

American actress Natalie Portman was spotted in a London restaurant wearing a dress that could symbolize a fresh start. After divorcing French choreographer Benjamin Millepied a few months ago, Natalie Portman appeared in the streets of London dressed in red. In early June, the actress joined friends for dinner at the Chiltern Firehouse, a very chic restaurant located in central London. Her outfit: a red taffeta mini dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and puffy sleeves. A femme fatale look by Jacquemus. Natalie Portman paired the dress with black tights, pointed-toe heels in the same shade, and a Dior bag. This look is reminiscent of Lady Diana's iconic « revenge dress » in 1994, featuring a blowout, a smile, and a form-fitting black dress. What is a « revenge dress »? The term « revenge dress » symbolizes a fresh start and originated from the legendary Christina Stambolian dress worn by Lady Diana in 1994 after her split from Prince Charles. The « Shy Di, » betrayed and humiliated, disregarded royal protocol by opting for a sexy black midi dress revealing a plunging neckline. Since then, many celebrities have showcased their interpretation of the « revenge dress, » seizing the opportunity to demonstrate their strength and fashion sense, such as Kate Moss, Bella Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jennifer Aniston. Natalie Portman's dress has now become part of the legacy of vengeful attire.