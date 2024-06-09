jeff-cobb-lance-un-challenge-pour-aew-forbidden-door-2024

Jeff Cobb Issues Challenge for AEW Forbidden Door 2024

In an exciting development for the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 event, Jeff Cobb has thrown down the gauntlet with a challenge that is sure to capture the attention of fans and wrestlers alike.

After successfully defending his NJPW TV Champion title at Dominion, Jeff Cobb made his intentions clear during a post-show press conference. He expressed his desire to face off against a member of The Elite, stating, « If you’re Elite, come and face me. Bring it on. The shiny golden belt that symbolizes NJPW TV is calling out to you. I will make you famous. »

With no Elite members currently scheduled to compete on the Forbidden Door card on June 23, 2024, the challenge remains open to anyone from the likes of Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Jack Perry, or Kazuchika Okada. The wrestling world will be eagerly watching to see who, if anyone, will accept Cobb’s challenge.

While Jeff Cobb is no stranger to the Forbidden Door event, having participated in two matches on previous PPVs, this potential showdown would mark his first singles match on the card. Fans can expect an intense and thrilling battle if the match is officially confirmed.

Photo Credit: NJPW

