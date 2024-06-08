Rock Legends Simple Plan and The Offspring Set to Perform in Nîmes: Concert Sold Out!

The highly anticipated concert featuring the iconic rock bands Simple Plan and The Offspring, scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Nîmes, is officially sold out. The organizers of the Nîmes Festival have just made the announcement.

The 2024 edition of the Nîmes Festival kicked off on Friday, May 31, with a legendary performance by Eric Clapton, and will continue until Saturday, July 20.

Following the rapid sell-out of tickets for the inaugural concert, which sold out in less than 4 days, several other shows have also reached full capacity. This includes the performances by Dua Lipa on Wednesday, June 12, and Thursday, June 13, as well as the upcoming rap night featuring IAM and Mc Solaar on Friday, June 14.

On Friday, June 7, the organizers of the festival revealed that a fifth show is now completely sold out. This time, it’s the rock night scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, with the bands The Offspring and Simple Plan.

Fans of pop rock have eagerly responded to the opportunity to witness the performances of these two legendary Anglo-Saxon bands in Gard, for a single date in Occitanie in 2024. All tickets for the concert have been swiftly snatched up, prompting organizers to caution the public against the potential resale of counterfeit tickets for the event on Wednesday, June 26.

For those who missed out on tickets, remember that the Nîmes Festival will continue to host concerts until Saturday, July 20, 2024, at the city’s iconic Arènes. Stay updated by visiting the festival’s official website for online ticket purchases, or follow their social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook.

