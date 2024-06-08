Portugal – Croatia: When and Where to Watch the Euro 2024 Preparation Match?

In preparation for Euro 2024, Portugal will face Croatia at the National Stadium of Jamor this Saturday at 6:45 pm. Here is all the information you need to know about the broadcast of this match.

This friendly match between Portugal and Croatia serves as a warm-up for both teams ahead of Euro 2024. The Portuguese team, led by Roberto Martinez, had a perfect qualifying phase with 10 wins in as many matches, including a recent convincing 4-2 victory against Finland. However, they suffered a 0-2 defeat in a friendly match against Slovenia in March.

On the other hand, Croatia, led by Luka Modrić, has not lost a match since last October and aims to deliver a strong performance in the « group of death » which includes Spain, Italy, and Albania.

To catch all the action between Portugal and Croatia, tune in this Saturday at 6:45 pm on L’Équipe Live.

Keywords: Portugal vs Croatia, Euro 2024, National Stadium of Jamor, Roberto Martinez, Luka Modrić

How to Watch Portugal vs Croatia?

Date: Friday, June 7, 2024

Kick-off: 6:45 pm

Stadium: National Stadium (Jamor)

Channel: Watch Portugal vs Croatia live on L’Équipe live foot.

Stay tuned for an exciting match between two strong teams as they gear up for Euro 2024. Don’t miss out on the action!