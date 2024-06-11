Big Jackpot at Eurodreams Goes Unclaimed

Keystone-SDA

This article was published on June 10, 2024, at 23:50.

No one managed to hit the jackpot at Eurodreams on Monday night. In order to win a monthly annuity of 22,222 Swiss francs for 30 years, players needed to match the six numbers 4, 7, 27, 31, 33, and 40, along with the « dream » number 3, as announced by the Loterie romande. Eurodreams is a lottery game offered in eight European countries. In Switzerland, the game is operated by the Loterie romande and Swisslos on the German-speaking side. Drawings take place on Monday and Thursday evenings.