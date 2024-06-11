Stranded Malian national team faces travel chaos ahead of crucial match

The Mali national team, led by coach Eric Chelle, is currently facing a difficult situation as they prepare to travel to Johannesburg to face Madagascar in the World Cup qualifiers. Following a recent defeat to Ghana, the Eagles find themselves in a challenging position in their qualifying group, sitting in fourth place behind Madagascar, Comoros, and Ghana.

With tomorrow’s match against Madagascar looming large, the team’s preparations have been disrupted by unexpected travel complications. Due to severe weather conditions, the team’s flight to South Africa has been delayed three times, raising concerns that they may only arrive in South Africa a few hours before kick-off.

This last-minute travel chaos is far from ideal for the Malian team, who are hoping for a positive result against Madagascar to boost their chances of progressing in the qualifiers. The unpredictable nature of the situation has added an extra layer of pressure to an already crucial match for the Eagles.

In summary, the Mali national team faces a race against time as they travel to Johannesburg to take on Madagascar in the World Cup qualifiers. The team’s travel plans have been thrown into disarray due to adverse weather conditions, potentially affecting their performance in the upcoming match.