ATP Challenger – Nottingham 2024 – LIVE – Results – Daniel Evans holds on – Sports News – Tennis – Biathlon

The ATP Challenger 125 Nottingham tournament is currently underway, featuring some exciting matches on grass courts. Let’s take a look at the latest updates and results from the tournament.

The tournament features top seeds like Cameron Norrie, Daniel Evans, Juncheng Shang, and Harold Mayot, among others, competing for the title.

On Monday, June 10th, the first round saw Juncheng Shang from China defeating Tomas Barrios Vera and the British player Paul Jubb winning against Duje Ajdukovic.

Moving on to Tuesday, June 11th, we witnessed Cameron Norrie and Daniel Evans from Britain securing victories in their matches. Harold Mayot, Emilio Nava, and Lloyd Harris also advanced to the next round with impressive performances.

The tournament continued on Wednesday, June 12th, with Joao Fonseca defeating Damir Dzumhur and Billy Harris winning against Coleman Wong. In the round of 16, Daniel Evans faced a tough challenge from Henry Searle but managed to advance, while Juncheng Shang and Charles Broom also secured wins.

Looking ahead to Thursday, June 13th, the competition is heating up as players vie for a spot in the quarter-finals.

On Friday, June 14th, the quarter-finals will take place with exciting matchups between Juncheng Shang and Jacob Fearnley, as well as Charles Broom and Daniel Evans. Stay tuned for more thrilling tennis action from the ATP Challenger 125 Nottingham tournament.