Montpellier: New recruit sent to Pro D2 club shortly after arrival?

In a surprising turn of events, Montpellier’s newest recruit may already be on the move. With changes happening within the team, it seems that Alexandre De Nardi is set to be loaned out to a Pro D2 club.

According to reports from Sud Ouest, Alexandre De Nardi will be returning to Stade Montois for the upcoming season. Despite limited playing time at Montpellier, with only 8 matches under his belt, De Nardi will be heading back to the club where he was formed and spent most of his career. This move comes as a result of the late return of Yoann Laousse-Azpiazu, who is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

This transfer adds to the ongoing roster changes at Montpellier, with star player Louis Carbonel already making a move to Stade Français. The departure of a player who had just arrived this season raises questions about the team’s future strategies and recruitment decisions.

Stay tuned for more updates on Montpellier's evolving squad dynamics and the impact of these player movements on the team's performance in the upcoming season.

