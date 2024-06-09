Special Paid Study Ticket for the Mucus Community Day in Pokémon GO

The new special paid study for the Mucus Community Day, « Ticket for the Mucus Community Day, » is only available during the Community Day of this same Pokémon. Discover the complete guide to this new special paid study.

You can only participate in this special study starting on Sunday, June 9 from 2 pm to 5 pm (local time). To receive all the event bonuses, you must have launched Pokémon GO during the event. You must have purchased a « Ticket for the Mucus Community Day » for €0.99. You can catch a shiny Pokémon.

Step 1/4

Rewards:

– 3000 Stardust

– 1 Encounter with Mucus

– 1 Incense

Step 2/4

Rewards:

– 4500 XP

– 1 Encounter with Mucus

– 1 Star Piece

Step 3/4

Rewards:

– 4500 Stardust

– 1 Encounter with Colimucus

– 1 Rocket Radar

Step 4/4

Rewards:

– 5500 XP

– 1 Encounter with Muplodocus

– 3 Rare Candies

Don’t miss out on this special event on June 9, 2024!