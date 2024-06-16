Bigflo and Oli will be heading to the 24 Hours of Le Mans this Thursday, June 13. The concert, scheduled for 8:30 pm, marks the beginning of the Toulouse duo’s festival tour.

After wrapping up their stadium tour at the Toulouse Stadium on June 8 and 9, Bigflo and Oli are gearing up for the festival circuit. The journey kicks off on June 13 with the 24 Hours of Le Mans. They won’t be behind the wheel of a race car, but rather doing what they do best: performing on stage.

While the announcement of their Le Mans appearance may have gone somewhat unnoticed on the duo’s social media channels filled with images from the Stadium, they confirmed their presence at the event in response to one of their fans.

In addition to Bigflo and Oli, the festival will also feature other artists announced by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) on January 30, 2024. The lineup includes Louise Attaque on Wednesday, June 12, Ofenbach on June 14, and Simple Minds for the concert on Saturday, June 15.

Bigflo and Oli’s concert is set to start at 8:30 pm and will be preceded by another duo as the opening act: OJOS. The performance will take place in the concert fan zone, near the paddocks, village, and stands. This area is expected to draw nearly 260,000 people throughout the various concerts of the event.

With their energetic performances and catchy tunes, Bigflo and Oli are sure to bring excitement and entertainment to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, adding a musical touch to the prestigious racing event. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable night of music and fun as the duo kicks off their festival tour in style at this iconic venue.