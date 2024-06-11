New Affordable Hybrid Car MG 3 Hits the Market

The new MG 3 hybrid car is making waves in the automotive industry with its price tag of 19,990 euros, making it the most affordable hybrid city car on the market. With a powerful 195 horsepower engine, it poses a serious threat to the dominance of models like the Renault Clio and Peugeot 208. Let’s take a look at the first impressions from a test drive.

Having made a name for itself in the electric vehicle world with models like the MG 3, the Chinese manufacturer MG has found a way to continue to make a mark. In response to the end of incentives for cars manufactured in China and the slowdown in electric cars, MG has expanded its lineup with a budget-friendly hybrid city car. Priced at just 19,990 euros, this car offers a hybrid engine with 195 horsepower and a range of features including adaptive cruise control, active lane-keeping assist, rear parking sensors with a backup camera, automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Android Auto/CarPlay connectivity, integrated navigation, all backed by a 7-year or 150,000 km warranty. Simply unbeatable.

The first images from the test drive of the MG 3 have been released, showcasing the car in action in the Avignon and Camargue regions. While the design may not be groundbreaking, the price point is certainly attractive. Now, the real test lies in the driving experience of this new city car.

Initial driving impressions of the MG 3 are quite positive. Despite initial concerns, the MG 3 offers a comfortable and quiet ride, good acceleration, and impressive fuel efficiency at just 4.8 l/100 km. While it may not have the best handling in its class, it strikes a good balance on the road.