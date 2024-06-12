Eni SpA has successfully finalized the sale of a 10 percent stake in Saipem SpA at 1.970 euros per share, totaling approximately 393 million euros. This information was shared by Eni in a press release. The settlement of the transaction is expected to occur on June 14th.

Following the sale, which was conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process for institutional investors, Eni now holds 422,920,192 Saipem shares, representing around 21.19 percent of the company’s share capital. Of these shares, 249,504,583 (approximately 12.50 percent of the share capital) were tendered to shareholders in accordance with an agreement with Cdp Equity SpA.

As part of the deal, Eni has committed to the Joint Bookrunners not to sell any additional Saipem shares on the market for a period of 180 days without their consent, unless exempted as per market practices.

