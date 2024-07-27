Deadpool and Wolverine have been making headlines this week and it’s expected to be a huge hit. Marvel Studios has set up a crazy promotion for the two superheroes, and it’s also happening in Disney parks. Since Wednesday, July 24th, Deadpool has joined the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, and his appearance has definitely caught the attention of visitors because Deadpool is a spectacle all on his own. Starting on July 26th, he will be making his way to the American version of the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort in California for a limited time, but he won’t be alone as Wolverine will be joining him as well.

Wolverine is making his first appearance in a Disney park, and it’s an event not to be missed. Of course, Wolverine is dressed in his famous yellow costume with the mask. However, Wolverine will only be present at the Avengers Campus of Disneyland Resort and not at Disneyland Paris for reasons unknown. It’s a shame because the popular clawed mutant is just as beloved in France as Deadpool.

Deadpool and Wolverine are the latest Marvel heroes to join the campus after Black Widow, Loki, Kang the Conqueror, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Wong, America Chavez, Zombie Captain America, the Eternals, and many others. However, their presence is only temporary, so if you have the chance to visit either of the two parks this summer, be sure to go meet the dynamic duo of the year.

« Deadpool and Wolverine » is currently showing in theaters and has had a strong start, especially in France. Once again, be very careful of spoilers on the internet until you’ve seen it for yourself. Stay tuned this Sunday, July 28th, to discover the worldwide box office numbers.