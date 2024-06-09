pitbull-annule-son-concert-au-parc-jean-drapeau

Pitbull Cancels Concert at Parc Jean-Drapeau

In a disappointing turn of events, Pitbull has canceled his concert at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Saturday night, in conjunction with the Canadian Grand Prix. The event organizer was forced to cancel the show due to a mechanical issue with the plane, as stated on the Evenko ticket distributor’s website.

« Due to a mechanical problem with the plane, Pitbull regrets having to cancel his scheduled performance tonight at Parc Jean-Drapeau. All ticket holders will be automatically refunded, » Evenko clarified in an email sent to Radio-Canada.

With doors opening at 5 p.m., many fans had already gathered at Parc Jean-Drapeau to catch a glimpse of the artist known as Mr. Worldwide before the last-minute cancellation was announced. To add insult to injury, the attendees were caught in a sudden downpour.

Montreal is bustling with visitors as the Canadian Grand Prix takes place this weekend at the Gilles-Villeneuve circuit.

