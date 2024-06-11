Accident between a bus and a car in downtown Chartres, a woman injured

Eight people were involved in an accident that occurred on Monday, June 10, 2024 in downtown Chartres (Eure-et-Loir) between a city bus and a car.

The accident between a bus and a car at the Place des Epars has resulted in eight victims according to an initial assessment, seven involved and one injured.

The intervention ended at 8:35 p.m., with a final assessment of a 62-year-old woman injured and in relative emergency, transported to the Chartres hospital center. The Eure-et-Loir Departmental Fire and Rescue Service triggered an intervention on Monday, June 10, 2024 in downtown Chartres (Eure-et-Loir) at the Place des Epars. A collision occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. between a Filibus network bus and a car. Eight people are involved in this accident.

Fourteen firefighters on site

Given the configuration of this collision, the SDIS 28 dispatched fourteen firefighters to the scene along with four rescue vehicles and assistance to victims. The initial assessment communicated by the SDIS 28 reports « eight victims, seven involved and one injured in relative emergency. » Traffic is particularly difficult in this busy city center, to be avoided during the ongoing intervention.

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by signing up for Mon Actu.