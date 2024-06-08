Vinicius Junior: « This generation wants to achieve great things »

Vinicius Junior, the recent winner of the Liga-Champions League double with Real Madrid, is setting his sights on another victory, this time with the Brazilian national team. At 23 years old, the forward is determined to secure a win at this summer’s Copa America.

During the team’s preparations in Orlando, United States, Vinicius Junior expressed his excitement about being part of the squad and the coaching staff. He emphasized the importance of a strong preparation leading up to the Copa America and his eagerness to finally claim a title with the national team.

« I am a champion, but I have yet to win any titles with the national team. I hope that changes soon. We will prepare well for this event. This generation is very strong and determined to achieve great things with the national team, » Vinicius Junior stated.

With the Copa America on the horizon, all eyes will be on Vinicius Junior and his teammates as they strive for success on the international stage.

