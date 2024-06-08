Potensic ATOM SE Combo: An Affordable Alternative to DJI Drones

Are you in the market for a high-quality drone but don’t want to break the bank? Look no further than the Potensic ATOM SE Combo, an affordable alternative to the popular DJI drones. Priced at less than 300 euros, this drone offers comparable features and performance at a fraction of the cost.

Features and Specifications

The Potensic ATOM SE Combo is a lightweight GPS drone weighing less than 249g, making it easy to carry around wherever you go. Its foldable design and included carrying bag allow you to conveniently slip it into your pocket and take it with you on the fly. With two intelligent batteries providing a total of 62 minutes of flight time, you can enjoy extended flying sessions.

Equipped with a 4K camera featuring ShakeVanish technology, the Potensic ATOM SE Combo delivers stable and smooth footage. The 12-megapixel CMOS sensor captures high-definition photos and UHD 4K/30fps videos with a 118° field of view. The camera angle is adjustable from +20° to -90°, offering a breathtaking panoramic view of various landscapes.

Promotional Offer

Take advantage of the current promotion on the Potensic ATOM SE Combo, available on Amazon for a discounted price of 279.99 euros, down from the original price of 349.99 euros – a 20% discount. Additionally, a 30-euro discount coupon is available: simply activate it before adding the drone to your cart to save even more!

Payment in installments is available, allowing you to spread the cost over 4 monthly payments by credit card or 24 monthly payments through Cofidis Credit Option. This makes the purchase of this high-quality drone even more affordable.

Free Delivery and Returns

Enjoy free delivery for all customers, with priority one-day delivery at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members. The product is shipped without additional Amazon packaging, in an eco-friendly approach. Benefit from a 30-day free return policy after receiving the product, providing you with peace of mind. In case of any issues, Amazon’s customer service is available 24/7 to assist you at no extra cost.

