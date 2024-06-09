‘Le plaisir a toujours été là’ : le capitaine Kevin De Bruyne motivé à quelques jours de l’Euro 2024

In the aftermath of a victory against Montenegro, the Red Devils secured another win against Luxembourg. A home triumph that Kevin De Bruyne is relishing. The midfielder reflected on the match in an interview with Lancelot Meulewaeter.

« I had told the group before the match that we needed to try to enjoy the atmosphere and take the crowd with us, » detailed the captain before discussing the collective performance. « We tried to defend man-to-man at the back and it worked rather well with many second balls won. We didn’t give them anything. »

Highly involved and frequently found by his teammates, De Bruyne seems to be thriving fully on Domenico Tedesco’s chessboard. An impression that he may not have always conveyed under Roberto Martinez. « The pleasure has always been there, » refuted the Manchester City player. « I came here with less pressure. It was a bit of a weird season for me, but I am happy to be back in the national team after a year. »

Meanwhile, the new generation has truly found its footing. A group that KDB must guide in the upcoming Euro. « I just want to help the team; they deserve to show something. In a few years, it will be up to them to continue, » De Bruyne smiled in conclusion.