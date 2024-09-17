Film on the Uprising Woman, Life, Freedom Shot in Secret in Iran

Mohammad Rasoulof, the Iranian director, had to flee Iran clandestinely for the release of his latest film, “The Seeds of the Wild Fig Tree.” His exile was necessary to bring the story of the uprising of Iranian women to light and to showcase the brutality of the regime. In May, Mohammad Rasoulof embarked on a grueling 28-day journey on foot, crossing the Iranian border to Germany. A few days later, he arrived in Cannes to present his film, “The Seeds of the Wild Fig Tree,” which was selected for the official competition of the festival. He made the difficult decision to choose exile over imprisonment, with a heavy heart.

One of the triggers for his exile was a conviction in 2024, where his lawyer informed him of an eight-year prison sentence following his arrest in 2022 for supporting protests. Knowing that the news of his new film would soon be revealed, Mohammad Rasoulof had to make a quick decision. His exile was a means to protect Iranian creativity, which was targeted by the authorities. The film, which pays homage to the uprising of “Woman, Life, Freedom,” was produced clandestinely to bypass Iranian censorship.

If the Iranian authorities had known about the film, it likely would never have been made. Mohammad Rasoulof managed to circumvent the censorship system, crediting his team’s courage for completing the project. The casting process had to be discreet, contacting individuals one by one to avoid arousing suspicion. The film not only denounces the brutality and oppression of the regime but also celebrates the bravery of Iranian women and men who took to the streets chanting “Woman, Life, Freedom” since September 2022.

Concerns arose for the team remaining in Iran once the film became known to the authorities. Many actors and technicians faced persecution and interrogation, with attempts to pressure them to withdraw the film from the Cannes Film Festival. Some were threatened, had legal action taken against them, and were prohibited from leaving the country due to their involvement in the film. The three lead actresses managed to flee to Berlin before the film’s release.

The repression of artists in Iran extends beyond cinema, with individuals like Toomaj Salehi, a renowned Iranian rapper, facing a death sentence for supporting the popular uprising. His lyrics resonated with millions, reflecting the struggles of Iranians under the oppressive regime. While his death sentence was recently overturned, the threat still looms, highlighting the risks artists face for speaking out.

In his previous film, “The Devil Does Not Exist,” also shot in secret, Mohammad Rasoulof addressed the issue of the death penalty in Iran. His latest film, “The Seeds of the Wild Fig Tree,” continues to shed light on the human rights abuses committed by the Iranian authorities. By choosing exile, Rasoulof aims to amplify the voices of Iranians on the international stage, showcasing their resilience and fight for freedom.

Rasoulof urges the global film community to support Iranian filmmakers who bravely challenge censorship and oppression. Obtaining filming permits is challenging, and artists face pressure from security forces, restricting their movements and threatening imprisonment. The fight against impunity in Iran requires solidarity and action from all.

As “The Seeds of the Wild Fig Tree” hits theaters, it serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice in Iran. By sharing the stories of Iranians and supporting their fight, we sow the seeds for change and accountability. The film’s release coincides with the two-year anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death, a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made in the pursuit of freedom.

To support Iranians in their fight against impunity, sign the petition urging the international community to hold the Iranian authorities accountable for their crimes. Let us stand in solidarity with those who continue to resist and speak out against injustice.