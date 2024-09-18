Élodie Constantin, First Wife of Jean-Paul Belmondo, Passes Away at 90 Years Old

The world of cinema mourns the loss of Élodie Constantin, the first wife of legendary French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, who passed away at the age of 90. Her son, Paul Belmondo, announced her death on Friday, revealing that she had succumbed to a stroke. In a heartfelt message on Instagram, Paul expressed his love for his mother, saying, “Je t’aime maman, repose en paix,” alongside a photo of himself as a baby cradled in her arms. Élodie Constantin’s passing marks the end of an era for the family and fans of the iconic actor.

A Love Story of the 1950s

Élodie Constantin’s love story with Jean-Paul Belmondo began in the 1950s when she was a dancer and he was a student at the Conservatoire national supérieur d’art dramatique. The couple tied the knot in 1959 and went on to have three children together: Patricia, Florence, and Paul. Their union was not without challenges, as Jean-Paul Belmondo later revealed that it was Élodie’s unwavering support that helped him through tough times. Despite their eventual divorce in 1969, their bond as parents remained strong, with Élodie moving to England with her children after the separation.

A Life of Elegance and Resilience

After parting ways with Jean-Paul Belmondo, Élodie Constantin led a life of elegance and resilience. Her grandson, Victor Belmondo, described her as a woman of rare elegance and incredible strength who never let adversity get the best of her. Despite the challenges she faced, including the end of her marriage to Jean-Paul Belmondo, Élodie continued to show grace and determination in all aspects of her life. Her legacy as a mother, wife, and independent woman will be remembered by all who knew her.

The passing of Élodie Constantin marks the end of an era for the Belmondo family and the film industry as a whole. Her influence on Jean-Paul Belmondo and her children is undeniable, as she played a pivotal role in shaping their lives and careers. As the world remembers her with fondness and respect, Élodie Constantin’s legacy will continue to live on through the memories and stories shared by those who were fortunate enough to have known her.