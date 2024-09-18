The Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège recently opened its new season with a lavish and burlesque production of Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata, directed by Thaddeus Strassberger and conducted by Stefano Pace. This new production promises to be a visual spectacle, with strong visuals that may detract slightly from the emotional impact of the opera.

The Visual Spectacle

Thaddeus Strassberger, an American, Italian, and Cherokee director known for his international work in various opera genres, brings a unique vision to this production of La Traviata. His goal was to create a production that would captivate audiences and entice them to return for more operas throughout the season. Drawing inspiration from the raw emotion and anti-design aesthetic of Pasolini films, the elaborate sequences of Busby Berkeley, and the technicolor hyperrealism of Douglas Sirk, Strassberger’s vision is bold and ambitious. While the influences of Berkeley and Sirk are evident in the staging, the connection to Pasolini’s work may not be as apparent to all viewers.

The Musical Direction

In the orchestra pit, Giampaolo Bisanti, the musical director of the Opéra Royal de Wallonie, leads the ensemble with precision and skill. His interpretation of the score is clean and effective, though it may not offer a groundbreaking perspective on the opera. The music is performed competently, providing a solid foundation for the dramatic events unfolding on stage.

The Cast

Irina Lungu, a Russian soprano of Moldovan origin, takes on the challenging role of Violetta, a character she has portrayed over 200 times. Lungu’s portrayal of Violetta is straightforward and lacks surprises, embodying the character in a manner that may feel overly literal. Dmitry Korchak, a tenor known for his versatility as both a singer and conductor, brings refinement and occasional power to the role of Alfredo. His interpretation of the character challenges the typical portrayal of Alfredo as a naive fool, offering a more nuanced performance. As Germont, the father of Alfredo, Italian baritone Simone Piazzola delivers a vocally strong performance. However, his portrayal of the character may come across as one-dimensional and lacking in subtlety.

La Traviata will be performed at the Opéra Royal de Wallonie until September 24th, with a live broadcast on Musiq3, La Trois, and Auvio on September 21st. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience a lavish and burlesque production of one of the most beloved operas in the repertoire.