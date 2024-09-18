**Transformers Movie Promotion Excites Sonic Fans**

When the first Transformers movie was released, it didn’t even register on my radar. I had seen a few Michael Bay films before, but the Transformers craze seemed to pass me by when I was a child. Even when Overwatch 2 had its collaboration with the series, I wasn’t particularly moved despite spending over a thousand hours playing. However, Paramount has found a way to target me specifically as they roll out their new original animated story in theaters in conjunction with another major franchise film releasing this year: Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

On September 20, the film’s release day, the first 300 ticket holders at participating theaters will receive an exclusive, apparently secret, copy of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 featuring Shadow the Hedgehog voiced by Keanu Reeves. While I have no particular interest in the critical situation of Optimus Prime and Megatron, I can’t help but be intrigued by a tragic and anguished black and red hedgehog ready to destroy the world to avenge the loss of his best friend.

The Transformers robots may not capture my attention, and I don’t really care about why these disguised giant robots are fighting unless I hear they’re going to kiss at some point in the film. However, the prospect of a potentially unique piece of art becoming a collector’s item that I would want on my wall is enticing. The reviews suggest that the robot film is actually quite good, so it will likely be a decent time at the cinema. Plus, I don’t even need to watch Transformers One—I just need to buy a ticket and show up.

If you’re also Shadow-pilled and interested in obtaining this exclusive print, there is a page on the Transformers movie website listing the participating theaters. While 300 tickets may seem like a lot, you might want to attend one of the first screenings just to be safe.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters on December 20, and there is a lot to unpack in the first trailer. Naturally, fans have already dissected it and begun crafting theories. Paramount has provided an update on the promotion, confirming that these posters will be signed by Reeves himself. Unrelated to the Sonic promotion, I purchased a ticket to Transformers One.

