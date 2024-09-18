Sophie Lévy Takes the Helm at Voyage à Nantes

Sophie Lévy, the current director of the Musée d’Arts de Nantes, has been appointed as the new director of Voyage à Nantes, as announced by the City of Nantes. This public organization, founded in 2011, plays a crucial role in promoting tourism and culture in the city, as well as overseeing the annual summer sculpture trail in public spaces. The initiative, which was launched in 2012 by Jean Blaise, has been a cornerstone of Nantes’ cultural landscape, showcasing the city’s vibrant artistic spirit.

A Visionary Leader in the Cultural Realm

Sophie Lévy’s appointment as the director of Voyage à Nantes marks an exciting new chapter for the organization. With her extensive experience in the art world, particularly during her tenure at the Musée d’Arts de Nantes, Lévy brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. Her visionary leadership is sure to propel Voyage à Nantes to even greater heights, further solidifying the city’s reputation as a cultural hub.

Building on a Legacy of Innovation

Under the leadership of Jean Blaise, Voyage à Nantes has become known for its innovative approach to promoting art and culture. The annual sculpture trail, which transforms the city’s public spaces into a vibrant artistic playground, has captured the imagination of locals and visitors alike. With Sophie Lévy at the helm, the organization is poised to continue this legacy of innovation, pushing boundaries and exploring new frontiers in the cultural realm.

As Sophie Lévy steps into her new role, she is committed to building on the strong foundation laid by her predecessor and taking Voyage à Nantes to new heights. Her passion for art and culture, coupled with her strategic vision, will undoubtedly shape the organization’s future trajectory. With her leadership, Voyage à Nantes is set to embark on an exciting journey of exploration and discovery, inviting visitors to experience the city in a whole new light.

In conclusion, Sophie Lévy’s appointment as the director of Voyage à Nantes heralds a new era of creativity and innovation for the organization. With her proven track record in the art world and her visionary leadership style, Lévy is well-equipped to guide Voyage à Nantes towards a future filled with exciting possibilities. As the city of Nantes continues to thrive as a cultural destination, under Lévy’s stewardship, Voyage à Nantes is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping its cultural landscape for years to come.