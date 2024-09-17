Royal Fashion Statement: Charlène de Monaco and Letizia d’Espagne Opt for Comfort

Over the weekend, Prince Albert II and Charlène de Monaco continued their official engagements, which have been busy with events since the end of summer. The couple attended a religious ceremony at the Abbey of Lérins, a Cistercian monastery on Saint-Honorat Island that is currently undergoing renovations and is set to open to the public next summer. During the ceremony, two new bells were blessed in the church tower, with Prince Albert and Charlène de Monaco taking part in the procession.

For the occasion, Charlène wore a stunning Etro dress in black with a mandarin collar, slightly puffed long sleeves, and the brand’s signature oriental print. She paired the dress with a black leather Louis Vuitton Capucines bag and opted for the comfort of flat shoes, a choice also made by Queen Letizia of Spain. Charlène wore Gianvito Rossi ballerina flats with a pointed toe and a strap at the back of the heel. Her makeup was natural, her hair parted in the middle, and she kept her look understated with no flashy jewelry, perfect for a walk on the dirt paths of the abbey.

The larger of the two bells was named Marie Augustin in honor of Augustin Grimaldi, a lord of Monaco in the 16th century. The bell was also sponsored by Prince Albert and Charlène. This event marked another engagement in a busy schedule for the royal couple, who have been attending various events and ceremonies in Monaco and beyond.

Grace Kelly Exhibition and Community Engagements

Prior to the ceremony at the Abbey of Lérins, Prince Albert inaugurated an exhibition dedicated to his mother, Grace Kelly, at the casino in San Remo. The exhibition pays tribute to the iconic actress and former Princess of Monaco, showcasing her life and legacy through photographs, memorabilia, and personal items. The event was a poignant moment for Prince Albert, reflecting on his mother’s impact on Monaco and the world.

The day before the religious ceremony, Prince Albert and Charlène attended the opening of a new school in Monaco, highlighting their commitment to education and community development. The royal couple has been actively involved in various initiatives to support the people of Monaco, including educational programs, cultural events, and charitable causes. Their presence at the school opening demonstrates their dedication to investing in the future of Monaco’s youth and promoting learning opportunities for all.

Celebrating Tradition and Family Time

Last week, Prince Albert and Charlène celebrated the Monégasque tradition of U Cavagnëtu with their children, a day that marks the end of summer with a day in the countryside. The family enjoyed outdoor activities, picnics, and quality time together, embracing the rich cultural heritage of Monaco. As September begins, the royal couple’s calendar is filled with engagements, from official ceremonies to community events, showcasing their commitment to serving the people of Monaco and upholding the country’s traditions.

In conclusion, Prince Albert and Charlène de Monaco have been actively engaged in a variety of official events, cultural activities, and community initiatives in recent weeks. Their presence at the Abbey of Lérins for the religious ceremony, the Grace Kelly exhibition in San Remo, and the school opening in Monaco demonstrates their dedication to their roles as monarchs and their commitment to supporting their community. Through their fashion choices, charitable work, and family engagements, Prince Albert and Charlène continue to uphold the legacy of Monaco and inspire others with their grace and compassion.