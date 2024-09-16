Practicing Gentle Physical Activity While Working: Tips and Tricks

At the beginning of the new year, many of us make resolutions to get back into shape and start exercising. However, the demands of daily life and the temptation to just relax often make it challenging to find time to engage in physical activity amidst busy workdays. As a result, a significant number of people lead sedentary lifestyles, leading to an increase in overweight and obesity rates in France over the past two decades, according to the latest weekly epidemiological bulletin from Santé publique France.

“The levels of overweight and obesity among adults in France remain very high,” warns the health agency. So why not combine gentle physical activity with work? Whether you’re in the office or working from home, there are simple exercises you can do in front of your computer without any equipment. It may not prepare you for a bodybuilding competition, but it is a gentle way to combat sedentary behavior and take care of your physical and mental health.

An Epidemic of Sedentary Lifestyles and Overweight

Santé publique France’s analysis, based on regular telephone surveys conducted between 1996 and 2017, focused on a nationally representative sample of 124,541 individuals aged 18 to 75, including 55,356 men and 69,185 women. Among men, the proportion of those self-reporting overweight increased from 40% in 1996 to 48% in 2008 and has since stabilized around 48-50% in 2017.

Obesity, which affected 7% of men in 1996, rose to over 14% in 2016 before dropping to 13% in 2017. In contrast, women’s body weight increased steadily. Reported overweight, below 25% in 1996, reached 39% in 2017. Reported obesity, less than 6% in 1996, climbed to 14% in 2017.

This general increase in body weight is a trend seen across Western countries, attributed to lifestyle changes resulting in increased sedentary behavior, decreased physical activity, and greater consumption of unhealthy foods. Sedentary behavior is defined as “sitting or lying down,” as explained by Dr. Fabrice Kuhn, a sports physician and author. To combat sedentary behavior, one must expend more energy.

Not Setting Unrealistic Goals

Currently, “more than a third of adults in France have a high level of sedentary behavior and insufficient physical activity. These individuals have higher mortality and morbidity rates,” warns Anses. They are more prone to cardiovascular diseases, certain cancers, hypertension, and obesity. The risks associated with inactivity and sedentary behavior are heightened when combined.

Despite the well-known health benefits of physical activity, the challenge lies in transitioning from knowledge to practice. The key is to avoid the common mistake of doing too much too soon. Dr. Kuhn advises against overexerting yourself from the start, such as deciding to run for an hour after years of inactivity. Start with small steps, like 5 minutes of activity, and gradually increase without overwhelming your body.

Engaging in Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (N.E.A.T)

For those who prefer gentle physical activity, seizing every opportunity to move without realizing it is beneficial. Opt for walking to run errands or taking a short post-meal stroll to boost vitamin D levels and regulate blood sugar. In inclement weather while working from home, incorporate N.E.A.T into your routine, such as vacuuming, gardening, or walking an extra bus stop to increase daily steps.

In the workplace, whether in the office or telecommuting, you can engage your body while fulfilling work duties. Simple actions like standing up and walking around, climbing stairs, or performing leg squats can be integrated into your workday. Additionally, lifting bottles like dumbbells while seated or doing calf raises can help tone muscles and regulate blood sugar.

These exercises, though not muscle-building, combat the adverse effects of sedentary behavior. Every small movement contributes to overall health. The World Health Organization emphasizes that physical activity reduces the risk of various diseases and improves mental and cognitive health, sleep, and body composition.

By incorporating gentle physical activity into your work routine, you can combat sedentary behavior, improve your health, and boost overall well-being without feeling overwhelmed. Remember, small steps lead to significant progress in the long run.