Les Éditions Argyll Launch New Collection Dedicated to Female Speculative Fiction Writers

Les Éditions Argyll, a renowned publishing house, has recently unveiled RéciFs, a new collection dedicated to short texts ranging from long novellas to short novels. This exclusive collection showcases the works of female authors from around the globe who excel in the realm of speculative fiction. The visual design of the collection is entrusted to the talented Anouck Faure, adding a unique artistic touch to each publication. The inaugural titles set to be released on September 13th include “L’Agneau Égorgera le Lion” by Margaret Killjoy, known for her previous work “Un Pays de Fantômes,” and “Le Bracelet de Jade” by Mu Ming. Furthermore, the collection will feature a francophone author in November, highlighting Ketty Steward’s “Foodistan.”

An Unconventional Heroine Takes Center Stage

“L’Agneau Égorgera le Lion” by Margaret Killjoy is a novella that first debuted in the United States in 2017. The protagonist of this mini-series is Danielle Cain, a punk rock enthusiast who constantly roams the open road. Danielle is a free spirit who values minimal possessions and is driven by a quest for answers. Following the tragic suicide of her best friend Clay, who was a member of an anarchist community called Freedom in Iowa, Danielle embarks on a journey to uncover the truth behind his death. However, her arrival in Freedom coincides with a brewing crisis as an invoked spirit protector, a red deer, turns against the townspeople, resulting in a fatal incident.

A Queer and Punk Narrative Unfolds

Freedom, true to its name, is a community where individual freedom reigns supreme, devoid of traditional hierarchies or authorities. The eclectic mix of residents in Freedom reflects a diverse array of lifestyles and beliefs. Danielle must delve into the community’s past and the motivations of the totemic spirit if she hopes to navigate the looming danger. Margaret Killjoy weaves a captivating tale filled with mystery and tension, blending elements of a thriller with supernatural intrigue. The narrative skillfully explores the dynamics between characters and the unique structure of the town, offering a nuanced portrayal of a marginalized subculture within contemporary America. The author’s engaging writing style infuses the story with humor and authenticity, particularly through the colorful dialogue of the characters. “L’Agneau Égorgera le Lion” sheds light on a lesser-known way of life, presenting a compelling narrative centered around unconventional protagonists and punk themes.

The novella’s narrative style stands in stark contrast to Mu Ming’s “Le Bracelet de Jade,” offering a shorter yet equally compelling story steeped in the supernatural. Margaret Killjoy’s evocative prose keeps readers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the next installment in Danielle Cain’s adventures.