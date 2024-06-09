ENTREVUE. Journalist Sébastien Barniaud Traces « The Mbappé Phenomenon », This Sunday Evening

In a documentary titled « The Mbappé Phenomenon, » aired on Sunday, June 9th on TF1, journalist Sébastien Barniaud delves into the incredible journey of football prodigy Kylian Mbappé. Born into a family of footballers in Seine-Saint-Denis, with a mother who was a handball player, Mbappé has set ambitious goals for himself. At just 19 years old, he was crowned a world champion and the top scorer of the national team, now playing for Real Madrid, solidifying his name among legends like Zinédine Zidane.

Through this exclusive documentary, « The Mbappé Phenomenon, » aired on TF1, Sébastien Barniaud from the editorial team of « Téléfoot » since 1998, paints a portrait of one of the contemporary football geniuses, delving into his personality and deep convictions.

The documentary features exclusive interviews with Kylian Mbappé throughout his career. Additionally, prominent figures in football such as Didier Deschamps, Zinédine Zidane, Youri Djorkaeff, Didier Drogba, Eden Hazard, Raí, Arsène Wenger, Yannick Noah, Adil Rami, and his current teammates from the French national team bring a unique perspective through intimate testimonies.

In an interview with director Sébastien Barniaud, he shares insights into the making of this documentary and the choice of interviewees. The documentary focuses on Mbappé’s journey from his beginnings in Bondy to the pinnacle of world football, capturing pivotal moments and reflections from key figures in his life and career.

With Mbappé’s exceptional talents, confidence, and philanthropic endeavors, this documentary aims to showcase the human side behind the football superstar. Tune in to TF1 on Sunday, June 9th, 2024, at 11:30 PM to witness the captivating story of Kylian Mbappé.

By Sonia LABESSE. Ouest-France.