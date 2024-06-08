Top Favorites Shine at the Coupe de France Cross-Country Mountain Biking in Ussel

In the world of cycling, the Coupe de France de cross-country mountain biking in Ussel has seen some top favorites already showing their prowess. The recent competition witnessed champions like Titouan Carod, Léna Gerault, and Olivia Onesti making their mark in the sport.

Titouan Carod, the double French cross-country champion, representing Team BMC, displayed his dominance during the second round of the competition. On June 7th, he made a remarkable entry by winning the XCC short format race alongside Maxime Loret from Team Massi, the 2022 French champion in the same category.

The event also saw Noa Filippi, the reigning French U17 champion, showcasing his talent and securing a victory in his category. With such fierce competition and top-tier performances, the Coupe de France de cross-country mountain biking is setting the stage for an exhilarating season.

As the competition unfolds, fans and enthusiasts eagerly anticipate more thrilling races and remarkable displays of skill from the top contenders. Stay tuned for more updates and highlights from the Coupe de France de cross-country mountain biking event in Ussel.

Keywords:

– Coupe de France de VTT

– Ussel

– Titouan Carod

– Cross-country mountain biking

– Cycling

