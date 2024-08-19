Yannick Noah’s Family Expecting New Baby in the Coming Weeks

The Noah family is set to welcome a new addition this fall, as basketball player Joakim Noah and his wife, Brazilian top model Lais Ribeiro, are expecting a baby. Lais shared the exciting news on Instagram by posing with her round belly, revealing that she is currently 25 weeks pregnant.

The news of the impending arrival has brought joy to Joakim Noah, the Franco-Swedish basketball player and son of Yannick Noah. Lais Ribeiro, the expectant mother, announced the news of their first child on Instagram with a series of stunning photos taken in a tropical forest on the island of Maui in Hawaii. The picturesque setting of lush greenery, rivers, waterfalls, and rocks highlighted the beauty of the 33-year-old Brazilian model, her belly draped in black fabric. In the photos, Lais Ribeiro lovingly cradles her belly, sometimes joined by her husband, Joakim Noah, who tenderly kisses her neck. « 25 weeks, » she wrote, indicating the stage of her pregnancy, accompanied by the word « blessed. » Already a mother to a son born in 2008 when she was just 18 years old, a child diagnosed with autism at the age of 5, Lais Ribeiro has found love again with the basketball player, a prominent figure in the NBA and the Chicago Bulls. They met in 2019 and tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Trancoso, Brazil in July 2022. Joakim Noah is also the father of a 7-year-old daughter, Leia Irie, with another Brazilian model, Isabelle Cutrim.

Fans and followers on Instagram have expressed their happiness upon learning the news of the couple’s upcoming arrival. Some have congratulated the couple, while others have wished the best for the baby. Joakim Noah, known for his sense of humor, joked that « a little Wemby is on the way, » referring to the 2.24m tall basketball player Victor Wembanyama. With Joakim standing at 2.10m and his wife at 1.84m, their child could potentially break records in height. Despite their busy schedules, with Lais continuing her modeling work and Joakim balancing sports and charitable projects since retiring from athletics, the couple still finds time to relax together on the beach. With the arrival of their child, they plan to settle permanently in Brazil.

