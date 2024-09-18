The Rising Star of Plougourvest: Close to an Upset against Plouvorn’s Vanguard

The players gathered after the final whistle to congratulate each other on the performance they had just displayed. On Sunday, September 15th, during the 3rd round of the Coupe de France, Yann Rungoat’s men, who play in D1, came close to pulling off an upset against their neighbors from Plouvorn (R1). After Plouvorn scored first at the 12th minute, the Yellow and Blacks turned the game around in just two minutes with goals from Maël Queguiner (15′) and Nathan Bouillonnec (17′). Plouvorn equalized early in the second half (50′) and then took the lead seven minutes before the end of the match, denying the Rising Star a spot in the 4th round. The Rising Star of Plougourvest (EFP) thanked the Plouvorn club for allowing them to keep the gate receipts, which are usually shared. Now, it’s time for the championship for the EFP players, who will face FC Les Enclos in Saint-Sauveur on Sunday, September 22nd, followed by a trip to Lanmeur for the Coupe de Bretagne.

Community News in Plougourvest

In the Pays de Landivisiau, a mobile truck offering public services and commerce is reaching out to residents, providing convenient access to essential services and goods. In Plougourvest, homework assistance will resume on Monday, September 16th, helping students with their academic needs. Additionally, a vegetable sale is being organized in Plougourvest to raise funds for updating the gym club’s equipment, contributing to the local community’s well-being and recreational opportunities.

