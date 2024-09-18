Wissam Ben Yedder Proposes Rehab Treatment to Avoid Pretrial Detention

Former AS Monaco captain Wissam Ben Yedder, facing charges of sexual assault while intoxicated, appeared before the appellate court in Aix-en-Provence on Tuesday. This appeal was filed by the public prosecutor’s office in Nice against his judicial supervision. The footballer is at risk of imprisonment.

Placed in custody on the night of September 6-7, 2024, in connection with a new case involving alleged sexual assault while intoxicated, Wissam Ben Yedder was released under judicial supervision by the investigating judge in Nice. This was pending a hearing scheduled for October 15, as reported by L’Équipe.

The public prosecutor’s office in Nice, however, decided to appeal this decision, leading to a hearing on Tuesday, September 17, at the appellate court in Aix-en-Provence. The final decision is expected to be announced on Wednesday morning.

In an attempt to avoid pretrial detention, which has been requested by the public prosecutor’s office in Nice, the footballer stated his strict compliance with the conditions of his judicial supervision. These conditions include bi-weekly check-ins, a ban on visiting bars or nightclubs, a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am, and mandatory therapy sessions. Additionally, Ben Yedder proposed undergoing a rehabilitation treatment program for alcohol addiction.

The outcome of this proposal will be revealed on Wednesday morning.

